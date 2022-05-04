Power Outage Affects More Thank 1,700 SCE Customers in Cathedral City

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – More than 1,700 Southern California Edison customers lost power today in Cathedral City due to an apparently downed power line, but most had electrical service restored within an hour. The outage was reported in the area of Monte Vista Road, where SCE crews responded after 2 p.m. to determine the cause and restore service. By shortly after 3 p.m., power had been restored to more than 1,300 customers. "In general, the crews who go there to repair immediately assess the situation and determine which parts of the power are safe to restore at the moment while they investigate the cause and the current situation," according to Jeffrey Monford with Edison. Monford said it appeared that a wire was knocked down in the area, but the case was still under investigation. Crews were still working late Tuesday afternoon to restore power to the remaining 360 affected customers. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-05-03-2022 17:28