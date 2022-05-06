Indio’s City Council Unanimously Approves Nearly $1 Million Funding

INDIO (CNS) – The Indio City Council is investing nearly $1 million on improvements to the community, it was announced today. On Wednesday, the Indio City Council unanimously approved the use of $956,008.97 — $875,000 from Community Development Block Grant Funds (CDBG) and $81,008.97 from Supplemental Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CDBG-CV). The funds will support local organizations that respond to basic needs and other community-supported purposes. "We are glad to be able to allocate theses CDBG funds to places that need it most," said Mayor Waymond Fermon. "We took a step back with this year’s process to really learn what worked and what did not, and we know this money will go to good use." CDBG will provide $641,000 to the City Public Infrastructure Improvements to reconstruct two specific neighborhoods in need of significant physical improvements, according to a statement from the city of Indio. It will also allocate $35,000 to the Inland Fair Housing and Mediation Board for landlord/tenant mediation and fair housing services, along with $24,000 into Indio Senior Center’s Meals on Wheels Program and $175,000 into Administration for grant management, staffing and operating expenses. The funds from CDBG-CV will assist Martha’s Village and Kithcen for comprehensive homeless services, the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission for overnight shelter services, and FIND Food Bank for food distribution and outreach with around $27,000 each. The funding aims to expand local efforts to mitigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The annual CDBG funds come through the designation of Indio as an Entitlement Community. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-05-06-2022 16:51