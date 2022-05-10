Over 1,000 SoCal Edison Customers In Palm Springs Lose Power Due To Accident

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – More than 1,000 Southern California Edison customers in Palm Springs lost power today due to a traffic accident. The outage was reported in the area of Sepulveda Road, where SCE crews responded at around 10:30 a.m. to determine the cause and to restore service, the utility reported. A field investigator determined the cause and necessary repairs needed to restore power shortly after arriving on scene. A repair crew was in the process of repairing the outage, according to SCE. Most power is expected to be restored by 11 p.m. Monday according to SCE. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-05-09-2022 18:12