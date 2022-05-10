Palm Desert Woman Pleads Not Guilty in Man’s Fentanyl Death

PALM DESERT (CNS) – A 39-year-old Palm Desert woman accused of selling fentanyl that led to a man’s death pleaded not guilty to a murder charge today. Tiffany Wright was arrested on May 3 by personnel from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Overdose Death Investigations and Narcotics Unit and the Coachella Valley Narcotics Task Force. Wright was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center and has since been charged with one felony count of murder. On March 20, deputies from the sheriff’s Palm Desert station responded to a call about an unresponsive adult male in the 46000 block of Ryway Place. They determined that 32-year-old Cameron Bridges was dead at the scene. His death was later determined to be caused by fentanyl poisoning, according to the sheriff’s department. Fentanyl is 100 times stronger than morphine, according to authorities. Wright is slated to appear at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on July 20. The sheriff’s department urged anyone who has additional information about the ongoing investigation to contact master investigator Robert Cornett at 951-955-1700. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-05-10-2022 11:41