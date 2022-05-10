Three Juveniles Arrested For Alleged Armed Robbery in Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – Three juveniles between the ages of 16 and 17 were in jail today for allegedly robbing someone at gunpoint in Desert Hot Springs. Officers from the Desert Hot Springs Police Department responded to the 11500 block of Mesquite Avenue on Monday for a report of an armed robbery. A victim told officers that several suspects displayed a firearm before stealing the property. Detectives located a vehicle related to their investigation and detained the three juveniles without incident on the 68000 block of Hacienda Avenue. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and a sheriff’s K9 along with air support from the California Highway Patrol assisted as detectives executed a search warrant in the 66700 block of Granada Avenue. According to authorities, evidence was recovered and the three suspects were detained on suspicion of armed robbery. Two additional suspects were taken into custody for unrelated felony charges, authorities said. Jessica Lynn Frey, 27, was being held in lieu of $100,000 at the Robert Presley Detention Center on suspicion of burglary. And Sharonda Marie Venable, 36, was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility with no bail for alleged parole violation. The names of the three juvenile suspects were withheld due to their ages. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-05-10-2022 15:57