Longtime PSUSD Band Director To Say Goodbye in “Final Blast Concert”

https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/05/KAMARI_PSHS_RETIREES_510.mp4 As the 2022 school year comes to a close, the Palm Springs High School Spirit of the Sands Band and the visual corps will salute their graduating seniors in their "Final Blast Concert", and the seniors will send off two PSHS legends. "After 27 years here at Palm Spring High School, it’s my final blast as well," said Brian Ingelson, Director of Bands at Palm Spring High School. "I’ve been a band director for 37 years and I’m retiring and my wife’s retiring from doing the flags as well." Brian Ingelson and his wife Beverly have worked together for decades, providing once in a lifetime opportunities to young musicians in the Coachella Valley. Under their leadership, the Palm Springs High School Spirit of the Sands Band became the official band of the City of Palm Springs. They have performed in more than fifteen countries on five continents. One of their shining moments was performing at former President Barack Obama’s second inaugural parade — the only band from California with that honor. "It’s just been such a wonderful experience," said Ingelson. "The students here are just fantastic. Many of them now have their own children and they’re in band programs. It’s wonderful to see that kind of legacy and life coming full circle." "We hope they continue on with the philosophies and the premises that we’ve set forth for PSHS and the Coachella Valley," said Beverley Ingelson, Visual Corp Director of PSHS Spirit of the Sand On Wednesday, May 18, the Spirit of the Sands Band will have their free Final Blast Concert at 6:30 p.m. at the Richards Center for the Arts in Palm Springs. The Ingelsons will play together with their students on that stage one last time. "It feels very wonderful in some regards because I think about where we’ve come and where we’re at. I think it’s very emotional in other regards buty I think as though we’re passing it over to the next phase," said Beverly Ingelson.