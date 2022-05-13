Earthquake Strikes near Aguanga in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A 3.7 magnitude earthquake struck near Aguanga in Riverside County this morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was 6.8 miles south of Aguanga and 19.7 miles east southeast of Temecula at 6:32 a.m. It was about a mile deep. The earthquake was 20.3 miles northeast of Escondido and 20.8 miles north of Ramona. There are no reports of injuries or damage. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-05-13-2022 07:08