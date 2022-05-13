Six Shadow Hills HS Student Athletes Sign College Letters of Intent

On Thursday, May 12th at Shadow Hills high school, six student-athletes signed their college letters of intent. After they graduate high school later this month, all six will be going on to a four-year university to continue their academic and athletic careers. Natalie Hamilton is attending Cal Poly Pomona to play soccer and says that she has anticipated this moment for a long time. "I’m excited to actually finally sign with the school I’m going to be playing with. It’s something I’ve always been looking forward to since I was a freshman." Adiana Lujan is playing softball at Bloomfield College. Alyssa Duenez is headed to Holy Names University for soccer. Travis Pimentel is going to play tennis at the University of Minnesota. Sonia Urbina will play basketball at Simpson University. Cord Stansberry is headed to Pepperdine University to play basketball. Such a huge accomplishment for these athletes, congratulations and best of luck!