Fire Chars a Quarter-Acre in Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – Riverside County firefighters worked about an hour tonight stop a quarter-acre brush fire in Desert Hot Springs. The fire was reported at 9:45 p.m. in the 17400 block of Angelus Vista, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Fuels were moderate to heavy with wind gusts to 30 mph, according to fire officials. At 10:56 p.m., officials reported the fire was contained by a ring of cleared vegetation and that firefighters would remain on the scene to make sure all hot spots were out. No injuries or structure damage were reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-05-15-2022 23:14