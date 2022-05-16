Magnitude 3.7 Earthquake Rattles Inland Empire

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – A magnitude 3.7 earthquake centered near Desert Hot Springs rattled Southern California tonight. The quake was felt at 11:16 p.m. and located 4.6 miles northeast of Desert Hot Springs, 7.4 miles south of Yucca Valley, 13.5 miles north-northeast of Palm Springs and 15.7 miles north of Cathedral City, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was 7 kilometers deep. The "Did You Feel It" feature on the U.S.G.S. website showed people felt the shaking near the Salton Sea in the southern part of the county, as well as in Santa Ana, West Covina and even in Long Beach. The shaking was not strong enough to cause damage, according to the reports. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-05-15-2022 23:48