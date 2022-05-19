2 Gang Members Arrested for Alleged Drug Possession

COACHELLA (CNS) – Two documented gang members were behind bars today for allegedly driving recklessly and having approximately one ounce of suspected methamphetamine in their vehicle in Coachella, authorities said. Robert Miranda Rojas, 49, and 47-year-old Raymond Michael Rojas were stopped Wednesday by officers with the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force on suspicion of reckless driving near Avenue 53 and Lee Street, according to the sheriff’s department. It was unclear if the pair are related. Deputies identified them as documented gang members, with Robert Rojas being on supervised release from a prior conviction for narcotics sales, sheriff’s officials said. A search of the vehicle turned up approximately one ounce of suspected methamphetamine, according to the sheriff’s department. Raymond Rojas was arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine for sales, transportation of narcotics, conspiracy and reckless driving. He was being held in lieu of $50,000 bail. Robert Rojas was arrested on suspicion of being in possession of methamphetamine for sales, conspiracy and violation of supervised release. He was being held without bail. Both were booked into the John Benoit Detention Center. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-05-19-2022 12:12