Vote for the Living Desert Zoo and Gardens!

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens is nominated for the best "U.S.A. Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Award" in the "Best botanical garden " category. Click the link below to help vote for our local zoo to be one of the ten best botanical gardens in "U.S.A. Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Award." Make sure to vote by clicking the link below! Go Living Desert!! Link: https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-botanical-garden/the-living-desert-zoo-and-gardens-palm-desert-california/