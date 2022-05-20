Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises To Record For Third Consecutive Day

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County set a record for the third consecutive day, increasing a half-cent to $5.985. The average price has risen for 23 consecutive days, increasing 28 cents, including one-tenth of a cent Thursday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 15.8 cents more than one week ago, 26.2 cents higher than one month ago and $1.891 greater than one year ago. The record before Wednesday was $5.971 set March 29. The national average price rose to a record for the 11th consecutive day, increasing four-tenths of a cent to $4.593, one day after rising 2.2 cents. "The reasons for the increase are not just the war and some refinery supply issues, but also inflation and competition for resources to produce diesel fuel, which is about 50 cents more expensive than regular unleaded gasoline," said Doug Shupe, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager. "Memorial Day travel will likely add to the demand for gasoline. The Auto Club expects an 11% increase in holiday weekend travel volume compared to last year." Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-05-20-2022 03:21