Juvenile Arrested for Alleged Connection to Fatal Shooting

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – A 17-year-old boy was in custody today in connection with a March fatal shooting in Cathedral City. The teen, whose name was withheld due to his age, was arrested Wednesday by members of the Riverside County Gang Impact Team armed with a warrant, according to the Cathedral City Police Department. He was arrested on suspicion of murder and weapons offenses, along with gang allegations. Police said he appeared in court Friday, but details were not immediately available. Police responded March 24 to reports of a shooting at the intersection of Shifting Sands Trail and Mission Indian Trail. Officers found 48-year- old Juan Gonzalez lying in front of a residence, wounded from gunfire. Paramedics were summoned, but Gonzalez was pronounced dead, police said. Detectives initially identified and located a vehicle on the 25700 block of Date Palm Drive that may have been connected to the crime, and a person of interest was detained. It was unclear if that person remains in custody. The teen suspect was being held at Indio Juvenile Hall.