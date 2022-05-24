Aztecs’ Aubrey Martinez & Megan Clapinski Sign College Letters of Intent

Palm Desert high school held its second signing day of the school year, where two student-athletes signed their college letters of intent. Aubrey Martinez signs letter of intent alongside her parents. Aubrey Martinez will attend Fort Hays State to play softball. Aubrey says that she has big plans to succeed at the college level. "I want to, for the next four years start (on the field) and win some awards, but mostly for my education. That is what my goal is, I want to become a teacher." Her parents, Daniel and Araceli Martinez are incredibly proud of her success and cannot wait to see what she can accomplish at the college level. "We are extremely excited and proud of her," says her mother, Araceli. "This experience is just super exciting. We’re happy and eager to see what she does in the future." Megan Clapinski signs college letter of intent alongside her parents. Megan Clapinski will attend Barry University to continue her soccer career. Megan is overall grateful for the opportunity, but she does share some feelings of nervousness as she prepares for this next major chapter in her young life. "It’s scary for sure, but I’m mostly excited more than anything, a little nervous but that just comes with time." No doubt Megan will adjust well to college-athlete life, especially with the support of her parents, Jodi and Chris Clapinski. "It’s really fun to see the progress that she made," says her dad, Chris. "To get to this point is just a true testament to her hard work and dedication." Palm Desert high school’s athletic director, Darol Salazar has seen countless students head off to the college and some are even successful at the professional level. "We’ve already had two signings this year, I think this is probably like our eighth and ninth, students signing, and it’s like that every year. We have anywhere from 7-10 athletes sign to go on and play at the collegiate level. This community, this school really strives for excellence in everything, and it kind of really shows in our athletics also."