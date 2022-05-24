Chihuahua Puppy Shot with Arrow in Desert Hot Springs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – A Chihuahua puppy mix was shot through the neck with an arrow in Desert Hot Springs today, requiring emergency surgery that veterinarians believe will be successful in saving the pup’s life. The four-month-old female was found early Monday morning by a woman in the 15500 block of Avenida Florencita, near Camino Campanero, according to the Riverside County Department of Animal Services. Agency spokesman John Welsh said the resident, whose identity was not released, was awakened by the pup yelping and immediately went to check outside. She found the Chihuahua with an arrow penetrating straight through the little dog’s neck. "For someone to willfully shoot this poor pup with an arrow is disgusting," Animal Services Director Erin Gettis said. "We are shocked, and we hope someone can provide us any information as to who did this. Meanwhile, we’ll continue to treat this puppy." The canine was turned over to a sheriff’s deputy, who then relinquished it to an animal control officer, after which she was transferred to the Coachella Valley Animal Campus in Thousand Palms for surgical removal of the arrow, according to Welsh. He said that, amazingly, the projectile did not "strike the puppy’s vital arteries." "She is such a sweet puppy," veterinary technician Emily Ellison, who is caring for the dog, said. "I cannot imagine why anyone would do something so terrible to such an innocent creature. It’s very sick." Video of the dog, before and after surgery, can be found at Gettis said the Chihuahua, pending recovery, will eventually be placed for adoption. In the meantime, authorities are asking anyone with information about the act of cruelty to contact the Department of Animal Services at 951-358- 7387. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-05-23-2022 17:53