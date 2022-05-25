Palm Springs Art Museum Names Coachella Valley Native to New Post

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – The Palm Springs Art Museum announced today it has created a new chief education and community engagement officer role and appointed a Coachella Valley native to the position. Luisa Heredia will assume the role on May 31 with the mission to develop an inclusive, dynamic and involving institution for the community, according to a statement from the museum. "She has all the strengths we were looking for as someone who can create opportunities for a diverse range of audiences to engage with the museum," said museum Executive Director and CEO Adam Lerner. "Her appointment accelerates our efforts to break down the elitism that can be inherent in so many museum structures. She’s a rare find." Heredia earned a master’s degree and Ph.D in sociology from Harvard University and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame in anthropology and sociology. "Over my career I have been driven by a commitment to reflect, represent and open institutional space for Latinx, migrant and BIPOC and queer communities," said Heredia. "I look forward to designing and implementing far reaching programs that will create an inclusive space that is representative of the community." Heradia currently is the Joanne Woodward chair in public policy at Sarah Lawrence College in Bronxville, New York. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-05-25-2022 12:22