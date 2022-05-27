Acreage Updated: Lost Lake Fire Near AZ Border Burns 4,758 Acres, 0% Contained

BLYTHE (CNS) – A growing vegetation fire that has burned at least 4,758 acres is 0% contained today and poses a threat to the Lost Lake Resort north of Blythe, near the Arizona border, officials said. The fire had been reported at about 1,500 acres Friday morning but was updated to the 4,758 figure by Friday afternoon. Incident reports said the high increase in acreage reflects more accurate mapping. Fire authorities evacuated a recreational vehicle park Thursday when the Lost Lake Fire had burned approximately 400 acres. Evacuation orders for the resort remain in effect, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Firefighters from the Bureau of Indian Affairs and Colorado River Indian Tribes assisted in the firefight. One firefighter from another agency suffered a non-life-threatening wound during the fire, Riverside County Public Information Officer Jody Hagemann told City News Service. On Friday, there were 150 personnel involved in the firefight, according to incident reports. The fire began as a 25-acre vegetation blaze that broke out around 7 a.m. Thursday near the recreational vehicle park, the fire department reported. Fuels involved include grass, salt cedar and desert bush, according to incident reports. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The blaze prompted the closure of northbound and southbound lanes of Highway 95 between Agnes Wilson Road and Second Avenue, Caltrans reported. There was no estimated time when the lanes will reopen. Southern California Edison also responded to the scene for downed power lines, though it was not immediately known if the fire resulted in any power outages. Officials have set up a reception and care site for evacuees at Parker Community Senior Center, 1115 12th St., in Parker, Arizona. The approximately 150 fire personnel will continue to secure the perimeter around the fire, which remains on the California side of the Colorado River, according to incident reports. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-05-27-2022 12:42