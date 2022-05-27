Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Pedestrian In Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A hit-and-run driver killed a pedestrian on the shoulder of a Palm Springs roadway today. The Palm Springs Police Department said it received several reports beginning around 6:40 a.m. of a person lying on a dirt shoulder near East Palm Canyon and South Broadmoor drives. When officers arrived, they determined the male pedestrian was dead, police said. A preliminary investigation revealed he was the victim of a hit- and-run vehicle collision. East Palm Canyon Drive was closed Friday at 7:53 a.m. from South Broadmoor to Golf Club Drive while police investigated the collision. The road was expected to remain closed until further notice. The police department’s Traffic Division asked witnesses to call them at 760-323-8125. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-05-27-2022 09:18