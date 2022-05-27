Update On Yucca Valley Elk Fire

Update: 2:41 p.m. The San Bernardino County Fire Protection District’s official Twitter page reports that the fire has spread to 431 acres and is still 30% contained. All evacuations have been lifted and there is currently no structure loss or damage. Elk Fire (Update)➡️ 431 Acres after better mapping ➡️30% Contained➡️Crews continue to work on containment lines & mop-up.➡️All Evacuations lifted, no structure loss or damage➡️Arrests made by @sbcountysheriff regarding the cause. pic.twitter.com/f0QMC8pyMJ — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) May 27, 2022 Update: At about 8:45 a.m. on May 27 The San Bernardino County Fire official Facebook page reported that the Elk Fire is still 250 acres and is now 30% contained. They continue working on containment, hot spots, as well as mom-up’s. https://www.facebook.com/SanBernardinoCountyFire UPDATE: 9:34 P.M. The Elk Fire grew to 250 acres, and is now only 25% contained. No evacuations have taken place, and no reported structure loss or damage has been done. Firefighters are currently on the scene working on mop-up, containment lines, and patrolling the surrounding area. Elk Fire (Evening Update)➡️Approximately 250 acres & 25% contained, forward rate stopped➡️Unified Command NPS➡️Structure threat mitigated, no evacuations in place ➡️No structure loss / damage ➡️FF on-scene working on mop-up, containment lines & patrolling area. pic.twitter.com/QdQVFhujqz — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) May 27, 2022 FIRE UPDATE: 4:30 p.m. The San Bernardino County Fire Protection District’s official Twitter reported that the Elk fire grew to approximately 150 acres, with zero percent containment. Ten structures are threatened. Both Fixed Wing and helicopters are on the scene. Yucca Valley: #ElkFire UPDATE #SBCoFD UNIFIED with National Park Svc Approx 150 acres 0% containment 10 structures threatened 75 FF OS or EnRoute Fixed Wing and helicopters on scene SBSO. Calfire, Redlands, BLM OS pic.twitter.com/W3B0aVMKsu — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) May 26, 2022 At approximately 3:40 p.m. on May 26 the San Bernardino County Fire Protection District’s official Twitter account reported that a vegetation fire broke out on the Elk Trail near San Andreas Rd. The fire is approximately 30 to 40 acres with ten ranches and homes threatened. The fire is going by the name Elk Fire. YUCCA VALLEY: #SBCoFD on scene of a VEGETATION FIRE, Elk Trail / near San Andreas Rd. BC137 Elk IC advising fire approximately 30-40 acres with 10 ranches / homes threatened. Fire has moved into remote area with difficult access. Krn pic.twitter.com/1JraYCHbpt — San Bernardino County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) May 26, 2022