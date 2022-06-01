Authorities in Tulsa, Oklahoma, say a ‘suspect has been shot’ after an active shooter situation

(CNN) — Police in Tulsa, Oklahoma, responded to a shooting report near St. Francis Hospital on Wednesday and said a suspect is down. "A suspect has been shot," Sgt. Richard Meulenberg told reporters at the scene, including CNN affiliate KTUL, but added he wasn’t aware who shot the suspect. There were injuries in the incident, Darin Glodo with the Tulsa Police Department told CNN, but he could not immediately provide more details on the number of people who were hurt. Glodo said the shooting took place in the Natalie Medical Building, a physicians’ office building on the St. Francis campus. This is a developing story and will be updated. The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.