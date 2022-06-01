Teenager Shot Outside Ulysses S. Grant High School in Van Nuys

VAN NUYS (CNS) – Ulysses S. Grant High School in Van Nuys was on lockdown today after a teenage boy was shot outside the school. The shooting occurred at about 3:24 p.m. as students were being dismissed from the school, located at 13000 Oxnard St., according to the Los Angeles Police Department and the Los Angeles School Police Department. The LAPD further reported that the shots might have come from a vehicle, and units were searching for a green Honda Accord. "Preliminary info is that today at approximately 3:24pm, a male juvenile was shot in the area of Oxnard St. & Coldwater Canyon, in front of a high school, and transported to a local hospital in stable condition. This incident is believed to be gang related," the LAPD tweeted at 4:22 p.m. NBC4 reported that the victim was a male 10th grade student at the school who was shot in the leg. The high school was locked down for an unknown duration as authorities investigated the shooting. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-06-01-2022 16:29