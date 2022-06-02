Cathedral City Renames Streets To Honor Two Graduating High School Students

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – Two streets will be ceremonially renamed today to recognize the academic excellence of two graduating students from Cathedral City High School and Mount San Jacinto High School. Christopher Vega of Mount San Jacinto High School and Sofia Gonzalez of Cathedral City High School will have a street adjacent to their respective school named after them for the entirety of a year starting Thursday. Christopher has had near perfect attendance since attending MSJHS his junior year, according to a statement from the city. He also participates with strong leadership attributes and has maintained a 4.0 GPA during his senior year. He plans attend College of the Desert and pursue a career as an emergency medical technician and paramedic. Christopher’s street will be unveiled at 7:30 a.m. on the corner of Landau Boulevard and McCullum Way. Sofia was nominated for the 2022 Golden Lion award — the most prestigious award a student can receive at CCHS, according to a statement from the city. She was enrolled in honors, advanced placement and international baccalaureate courses, achieving a GPA of about 4.7 for her senior year. She plans to attend California State Fullerton to pursue a degree in liberal arts and then a career as an elementary school teacher. Sophia’s street will be unveiled at 8 a.m. on the corner of Date Palm Drive and Dave Kelley Road in Cathedral City. The street naming ceremonies recognize graduating high school students each year. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-06-02-2022 01:49