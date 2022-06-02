Man Fatally Shot in Coachella; Investigation Underway

A man was shot to death Thursday in Coachella, and an investigation was underway. The shooting was reported about 12:20 a.m. in the 85300 block of Cairo Street, said Sgt. Brandi Swan of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The wounded man was found in the front yard of a residence, and he died at a hospital, Swan said. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives. No arrests were reported, and no suspect information was available. Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call 951-776-1099. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.