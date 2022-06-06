Forecasters: Triple-Digit Heat In Store For Most Of Inland Region This Week

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Triple-digit heat is expected before the end of the week throughout the Inland Empire, with highs in the Coachella Valley possibly above 110 degrees by Friday, the National Weather Service said today. The agency said a ridge of high pressure will influence weather patterns starting Wednesday, bringing "excessive heat" to parts of the region over a three- to four-day period. "Highs could reach 111-115 degrees, especially this weekend in the lower deserts, with 100-103 degrees possible in the Inland Empire, though the heat could peak a little earlier, likely around Friday," the NWS said in a forecast statement. Heat advisories are likely in the next few days. According to meteorologists, clear skies and light winds will accompany the soaring mercury, with little relief until the start of next week, when a trough of low pressure is slated to slide into the region. In the Coachella Valley, highs are forecast to be 105-108 Monday to Wednesday, after which temperatures will peak at or above 110 degrees, with lows generally in the upper 70s. In the Riverside metropolitan area, high temperatures will hover in the low to mid 90s until Thursday, then flirt with 100 on Friday and Saturday, according to the NWS. Lows will settle in the mid to upper 60s Wednesday to Saturday. Forecast models indicated that the Temecula Valley benefit from coastal marine layers most of the week, with highs remaining at or just below 90 and lows around 60 going into the weekend. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-06-06-2022 11:25