Vegetation Fire Consumes 84 Acres in Thermal; 25 Percent Contained

THERMAL (CNS) – Firefighters in Thermal are battling a vegetation fire that has consumed 84 acres and is 25 percent contained, authorities said today. The fire was reported at 11:15 p.m. Saturday in a fuel-heavy area and has resulted in the closure of Avenue 62 between Monroe and Jackson streets, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. No injuries have been reported. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-06-06-2022 08:36