Palm Springs Offers Cooling Centers as Summer Heat Approaches

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – With soaring temperatures anticipated across the Coachella Valley this week — and into the summer — the city of Palm Springs announced today the opening of three cooling centers that will be available to the public through September. The city partnered with the Community Action Partnership of Riverside County to operate the cooling centers free of charge, according to the city’s Amy Blaisdell. The three locations are: — Demuth Community Center, 3601 E. Mesquite Ave., open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; — James O. Jessie Desert Highland Unity Center, 480 W. Tramview Road, open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; and — Palm Springs Public Library, 300 S. Sunrise Way, open Monday to Thursday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library will allow dogs on leashes and cats in carriers. Blaisdell said the Palm Springs Access Center at Martha’s Village and Kitchen will be open daily for homeless individuals to cool down. Those in need of overnight shelter will be taken to the Palm Springs Methodist Church for overnight shelter, Blaisdell said. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-06-07-2022 13:04