Earthquake Strikes Near Salton Sea Beach in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A magnitude 3.1 earthquake struck near Salton Sea Beach in Riverside County at 7:41 a.m. today, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was 8.6 miles southwest of Salton Sea Beach on the Riverside and Imperial county border and lies on the San Andreas Fault. The quake was about a half mile deep. It was 27.4 miles south of Coachella and 28.3 miles southeast of La Quinta. There were no reports of injuries or damage. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-06-08-2022 08:09