10-Yr. Anniversary of Bradley vs. Pacquiao I: The Split Decision
10 years ago on June 9th, 2012, Tim Bradley Jr. defeated Manny Pacquiao for the WBO welterweight title in one of the most controversial split decision victories in the sport of boxing. Tim Bradley Jr.’s life changed after winning the split decision, and his story isn’t over. Tune in to NBC Palm Springs starting June 15th as we celebrate the career of the Palm Springs native in, 10 Year Storm.
By: NBC Palm Springs
June 9, 2022
