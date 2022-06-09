Palm Springs Man Allegedly Assaulted Driver, Tried To Run Over Bicyclist

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A 27-year-old man was charged today with attempted murder and other charges following his arrest for allegedly ramming into vehicles, assaulting a driver and attempting to run over a bicyclist in Palm Springs. Juaquin Mercer Moraga was charged with five felony counts for attempted murder, two for vandalism, one for assault on a person causing great bodily harm and a misdemeanor count for driving on a suspended or revoked drivers license. He is slated to appear for his arraignment at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Friday. The Palm Springs Police Department responded to a report about a silver Lexus ramming into vehicles near East Baristo Road and South Sunrise Way in Palm Springs on Monday. Police said Juaquin Mercer Moraga of Palm Springs was found with his vehicle when officers arrived on scene. He had allegedly intentionally rammed into vehicles, assaulted a driver and attempted to run over a bicyclist. Police added that the department’s dispatch center also got other reports about a silver Lexus driving recklessly and being involved in two other allegedly intentional hit-and-run collisions. No injuries were reported in the hit-and-run collisions. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-06-09-2022 16:08