Construction Begins on Water Treatment Facility

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – Groundbreaking began today on a water treatment facility designed to enhance conservation efforts. The Desert Hot Springs City Council, Mission Springs Water District’s Board, local business leaders, elected officials and members of the public gathered Friday to celebrate the start of construction for the Regional Water Reclamation Facility, which is expected to treat an additional 1.5 million gallons of wastewater per day. Some homes currently using septic tanks will soon be able to connect to MSWD’s treatment system. Accompanying projects also under development include the Regional Conveyance Line and the M-2 Septic to Sewer Projects. According to General Manager Arden Wallum, it’s "one of the largest endeavors the District has ever undertaken." He said the projects represent about $70 million in improvements to MSWD’s system. "These upgrades will also alleviate a portion of existing wastewater flows currently going to the Allan L. Horton Wastewater Treatment Plant, extending the facility’s operational life by 10 years," said Wallum. "We’ve been talking about the need for the new Regional Plant for several years now, but the timing is finally right," said MSWD Board President Russ Martin. The costs of the new plant will be covered through state-funded grants and low-interest loans, he said. . The plant will be built next to 19th and 20th avenues in Desert Hot Springs, where the Mission Springs Water District’s solar installation is located. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-06-10-2022 14:09