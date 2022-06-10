Local MMA Fighter Irann Orozco Wins in Amateur Debut

Local MMA fighter. Iran Orozco made her amateur debut on Saturday, June 4th from Silver Legacy Resort and Casino in Reno, Nevada. "When we got into the ring, they were like, touch gloves and when we squared up, I was like, oh man, this is real." She fought Emilia Trujillo to headline the King of the Cage Future Legends 50 event at 110 lbs., and she only had four weeks to train for the fight. "I took it because I was already in training camp. I know it was really like short notice, but I decided to take it." Irann Orozco and Emilia Trujillo face off at weigh-ins for the 110 lbs. amateur MMA bout in Reno, Nevada. In the first round, Trujillo came out fast, throwing punches, but Orozco remained calm and defended well against her opponent. "I expected her to fight like stand up and try to box me, but when we were actually in the cage, she was doing a lot of like jujitsu and wrestling." Then, in the second round, Trujillo began with a similar strategy and got tired quickly. Orozco took advantage and got her on the floor. She would get Trujillo in an arm bar and win by submission in her amateur debut. "When I got the armbar, I actually let go before the ref stopped the fight because I felt her arm cracking. Like he didn’t see the tap right away, he (the referee) looked at her and her arm was done, she didn’t deny it." Irann Orozco trains with her coach, Sensei Eddie Bates from Kihon MMA in Desert Hot Springs. Orozco is 18 years old and trains out of Kihon MMA in Desert Hot Springs and trains under Sensei Eddie Bates. While she will continue to compete, Orozco will also attend the College of the Desert. "I want to transfer to either UC Riverside or Cal State LA and study kinesiology."