Palm Springs Smoke Tree Plaza Shooting Investigation

At approximately 1:50 p.m. officers responded to the area of McDonalds in the 2400 block of E. Palm Canyon Drive in reference to shots being fired. Officers arrived on the scene and quickly learned from witnesses that some sort of altercation took place in the parking lot leading to shots being fired. All involved parties fled the scene. No injuries have been reported. PSPD Detectives are currently working leads in this incident and believe the shooting was directly related to the altercation and there is no threat to public safety. PSPD is currently investigating an altercation that turned into a shooting.