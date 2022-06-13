20-Year-Old Behind Bars for Allegedly Shooting at Person in Coachella

COACHELLA (CNS) – A 20-year-old man was being held in lieu of $1 million today for allegedly shooting multiple times at a man standing in a Coachella front yard. Ramiro Reyes of Coachella was arrested Friday on suspicion of attempted murder and being in possession of a short-barreled shotgun, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. He was booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio. Sheriff’s deputies responded around 3:30 p.m. Friday to the 50-900 block of Chiapas Drive in Coachella to reports of the shooting, which targeted a man standing in his front yard, authorities said. The man was not injured. Investigators identified Reyes as a suspect in the shooting and served a warrant at his home, where he was arrested without incident. According to the sheriff’s department, authorities searched his home and found a short- barreled, sawed-off shotgun. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-06-13-2022 14:33