Suspect Sought in La Quinta Shooting That Left Victim Hospitalized

LA QUINTA (CNS) – Authorities today were looking for the gunman in a shooting in La Quinta that left one person injured. The shooting occurred at around 11:40 p.m. Saturday in the 79800 block of Morris Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. It took place at a house party, where witnesses saw a man suffering a gunshot wound to the stomach, KESQ reported. Sheriff’s officials said the victim was hospitalized in stable condition. Authorities said the suspect, who fled the scene before deputies arrived, was wearing dark clothing. Further information was not immediately available. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-06-12-2022 13:29