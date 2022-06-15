“First Kill” Cast on Vampires, LGBTQ+ Romance, and Representation

Sarah Catherine Hook and Imani Lewis make a perfect pair as the hunter and the huntress in the new Netflix series "First Kill." Hook is Juliette Fairmont, the young legacy of a long line of vampires, while Lewis is Cal, the young guardian who hunts vampires. So what happens if the two fall in love? Based on V.E. Schwab’s short story of the same name, "First Kill" is a supernatural teen drama that is both fierce and heartfel. I spent some time with both Hook and Lewis as they take us behind-the-scenes of "First Kill." For my complete look at "First Kill," click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/06/FIRST_KILL_MAIN_CAST.mp4