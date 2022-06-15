Inside Netflix’s Popular Teen Vampire Drama “First Kill”

"First Kill" is currently one of the Top 10 shows on Netflix. It’s a teenage lesbian vampire romance with a Shakespearean twist Ala Juliet and Juliet. And I love it! I spoke with the show’s creator V.E. Schwab and Elizabeth Mitchell ("Lost") who plays a vampire matriarch. For more on my "First Kill" interviews, click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/06/FIRST_KILL_PART_ONE.mp4