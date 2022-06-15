Isabella Sermon on Playing a Clone in “Jurassic World Dominion”

You may remember Isabella Sermon from "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom" as Maisie Lockwood, the clone of Benjamin Lockwood’s daughter. She is back in "Jurassic World Dominion" and she acts as a bridge that brings the new characters (Owen and Claire) together with the legacy characters (Alan Grant, Ian Malcolm, Elie Sattler). I sat down with Isabella to talk about the film, her character, and what can we expect from the final installment. For my complete look at "Jurassic World Dominion," click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/06/JURASSIC_WORLD_DOMINION_ISABELLA_SERMON.mp4