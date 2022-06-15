Jeff Goldblum Talks to Manny The Movie Guy About “Jurassic World Dominion”

I love, love, love Jeff Goldblum. He is as sweet and witty in person as his endearing Dr. Ian Malcolm character from the "Jurassic" franchise. I spent some time with the actor to talk about our favorite legacy characters – Malcolm, Ellie Sattler, Alan Grant – returning to the franchise, what he would miss from the series, and what we can expect from his character. For my complete "Jurassic World Dominion" interviews, click here. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/06/JURASSIC-WORLD-JEFF-GOLBLUM-INTERVIEW.mp4