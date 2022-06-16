Desert Native Charlie Reiter makes Major debut at 122nd U.S. Open

Coachella Valley Native Charlie Reiter teed it up along with some of the best golfers in the world at the 122nd U.S. Open. After round 1, Reiter sits tied for 125th after carding a 76 (+6) at The Country Club, ahead of notables like Phil Mickelson (+8) and Louis Oosthuizen (+7). Canadian Adam Hadwin leads the field after day one, sitting at the top of the leaderboard at -4. Reiter tees off bright and early Friday morning at 5:57 am. Before round one, our golf analyst Tali Letoi spoke with Larry Bohannan, from the Desert Sun, who’s covered Charlie since he was a kid at Palm Desert high school. The two took a look back at Reiter’s growth over the years and into the US Open. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/06/FINAL-LARRY-CHARLIE.mp4