Half-Dozen Vehicles, Four Tractors Destroyed in Thermal Fire

THERMAL (CNS) – Firefighters today worked to extinguish a two-acre fire that has destroyed six vehicles and four tractors. The Riverside County Fire Department responded about 5 p.m. Wednesday to a fire in the 89800 block of Avenue 64 near a double-wide mobile home. Fire officials said the flames spread to five or six vehicles that were described as "fully involved" in flames. Fifteen engines and two water tenders were sent to the scene when the fire broke out, according to the fire department. At about 6 p.m., the fire extended to nearby mulch piles and tamarisk trees. Fire officials said the Imperial Irrigation District was requested to assist with the flames. Firefighters worked overnight to keep the fire from spreading. A spokesman with the fire department told City News Service said that as of 5 a.m. Thursday, at least two engines were released from the blaze. Fire crews will remain on scene Thursday. There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire was unknown, a spokesman told CNS. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-06-16-2022 09:17