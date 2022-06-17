10 Year Storm: How Tim Bradley Jr. Overcame a Victory over Manny Pacquiao

10 years ago on June 9th, 2012, Tim Bradley Jr. defeated Manny Pacquiao for the WBO welterweight title in one of the most controversial split decision victories in the sport of boxing. Watch how Tim Bradley Jr.’s life changed after his victory, in an NBC Palm Springs Sports Special: 10 Year Storm. Executive Producer: Brandy Flores Director & Photographer: Dante Walker Boxing highlights provided by Top Rank Boxing & HBO Sports