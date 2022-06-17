19-Year-Old Arrested For Allegedly Shooting At Field Workers in Coachella

COACHELLA (CNS) – A 19-year-old man was arrested today on suspicion of shooting at fieldworkers in Coachella. Eduardo Salvador Pantaleon was detained on suspicion of homicide and negligent discharge of a firearm by patrol deputies from the Coachella Community Action Team. Patrol deputies responded to an okra farm in the 46-300 block of Dillon Road at around 11:40 a.m. on a report of a shooting. After arriving and detaining Pantaleon, deputies searched and allegedly found a loaded handgun in his possession. Pantaleon was booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-06-17-2022 16:33