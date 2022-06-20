Motorist Killed in Single-Vehicle, Roll Over Crash in Palm Desert

PALM DESERT (CNS) – A motorist was killed Sunday morning in a single- vehicle, roll over crash in Palm Desert, authorities said. The crash occurred about 2:25 a.m. at Interstate 10 and Washington Street, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. The motorist was pronounced dead at the scene and the California Highway Patrol was handling the investigation into the crash. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-06-19-2022 07:15