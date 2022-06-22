Palm Springs Tramway Closes Due to Technical Issues, Set to Reopen Friday

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway was closed today due to unspecified technical issues and will remain shuttered until Friday. According to Greg Purdy, a spokesman for the tramway, daily inspections of the tramway are conducted each morning before its opens to the public. Purdy told City News Service the Wednesday morning inspection spotted "technical" issues that needed to be addressed. He said the tramway is expected to reopen Friday. About 200 people with advance reservation were impacted by the closure, Purdy said. "Those with reservations we phoned," Purdy told CNS. "For the drive- in ones we did the media alert, put it on our sign on the bottom of the road, put it on our website and we put it on our Facebook page." Customers can get status updates on the tram’s operations by calling 760-325-1391. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-06-22-2022 13:09