Three Suspects Behind Bars in Multiple Shootings

COACHELLA (CNS) – Two men and a juvenile were behind bars today for their alleged involvement in a shooting where a residence and multiple vehicles were struck. Caillou Marcus Renteria, 20, and a 16-year-old juvenile were arrested Tuesday on suspicion of being involved in the shooting the evening of May 31 in Coachella. Issac Marquez Vargas, 22, is also suspected of taking part in the shooting. He was arrested Thursday evening for allegedly shooting a 25-year-old man multiple times in a Coachella parking lot May 30, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Vargas was charged with one felony count of attempted murder with enhancements for discharging a firearm causing great bodily harm, great bodily injury, committing while on bail and being armed/using a weapon. The sheriff’s department said additional charges will be filed by the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office for his alleged involvement in the May 31 shooting. He was being held without bail at the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio. On the night of May 31, deputies from the sheriff’s Thermal Station responded to the 52700 block of Genoa Drive in Coachella to a report of a shooting between three subjects. No injuries were reported in the shooting. Investigators identified Renteria, Vargas and the juvenile as suspects. All three reside in Coachella. The sheriff’s Special Weapons and Tactics team and the Thermal Station’s Investigations Bureau arrested the juvenile at his residence in the 48100 block of La Playa Street in Coachella on Tuesday morning. Renteria was found in his residence in the 49400 block of Tulipan Street in Coachella on Tuesday night by the Investigations Bureau. Both suspects were arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide. Authorities said they were also wanted for two additional shootings in Coachella. It was unclear whether they’re wanted for the same two shootings. Renteria will have additional charges filed by the DA’s Office. He was being held in lieu of $1 million at the John J. Benoit Detention Center. The juvenile will have additional charges filed by the Juvenile Probation Department, authorities said. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-06-22-2022 09:22