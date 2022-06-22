Two-Vehicle Collision Causes Serious Injuries in Palm Desert

PALM DESERT (CNS) – A two-vehicle collision left one person with serious injuries in Palm Desert today, according to authorities. The Riverside County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol responded to the eastbound lane of Highway 74 at about noon Wednesday. One person was transported to a nearby hospital by airship with serious injuries, according to the fire department. Highway 74 was closed in both directions within city limits for approximately four hours. No further information was immediately available, according to a spokesperson with the fire department. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-06-22-2022 13:13