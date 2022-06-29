Local & Community
Amazon, FIND Food Bank Partnership to Help Fight Food Insecurity
Find Food Bank and Amazon are working together to fight food insecurity in the Coachella Valley and surrounding areas. Today they announced a partnership that will allow Amazon to deliver severely needed food and household items directly to the Indio warehouse. This action will save FIND Food’s funds as inflation causes the cost of transportation maintenance and gas prices to rise. The savings will allow FIND Food to serve more families in the desert.
By: Ceci Partridge
June 29, 2022
