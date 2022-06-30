Palm Springs Hires Sustainability Director

The city of Palm Springs announced Thursday the hiring of a sustainability director to spearhead efforts to combat climate change. Lindsey-Paige McCloy, a program director for the Los Angeles Cleantech Incubator’s Pilots project team, is slated to begin her new role in Palm Springs on Aug. 1. "The city has made great strides toward confronting the climate crisis, and I’m excited to work with the team and with Palm Springs residents and visitors to continue the efforts toward a just, inclusive, and carbon- neutral future," McCloy said in a statement. "I love the collaboration, learning, innovation and action that happens in municipal governments, and I can’t wait to get started." In her current position, McCloy works with startups, cities and other partners in an effort to make strides toward a green economy. She has also held positions under former New York Mayor Bill de Blaiso in the Office of Sustainablility, as senior adviser for legislation and strategic initiatives, was also director of the city’s Smart Cities Program. In her previous positions, McCloy designed and managed an emergency call center, participated in updating OneNYC’s quadrennial plan for sustainability, designed and executed smart city and new technology initiatives, and consulted with various people to develop and implement responsible smart city programs, Palm Springs officials said. McCloy has a bachelor’s degree from Princeton University in mechanical engineering/sustainable energy. "We are very excited to welcome Lindsey-Paige McCloy to Palm Springs," Palm Springs City Manager Justin Clifton said. "She has a unique skill set that will help greatly expand our work in sustainability and implementation of our Climate Action Plan." Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.