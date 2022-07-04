Chick-fil-a Palm Desert Location Announces Grand Opening

The Palm Desert Chick-fil-a fast food chain has announced their grand opening for July, 14. We spoke with the owners of the Coachella Valley location who confirmed the opening of its doors earlier this morning. The location is set to start operating with regular business hours from the 14th on. Our Kamari Esquerra will have an exclusive interview with the owner of the Palm Desert Chick-fil-a location tomorrow with all details about the grand opening.